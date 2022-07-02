NBE FMGE Result 2022 to be out today at nbe.edu.in: How to check here

FMGE Result 2022 today | Photo: PTI

National Board of Examinations, NBE confirmed in an official statement that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE June 2022 Result will be declared today (July 2) by evening. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their FMGE result 2022 on the official NBE website-- nbe.edu.in.

The FMGE result 2022 was set to be released on June 30th but it was delayed. Candidates are advised to keep their FMGE 2022 admit cards ready to key in the asked details on the website. NBE conducted FMGE 2022 on June 4.

FMGE Result 2022: How to check

Go to the NBE website- nbe.edu.in

On the webpage, click on the FMGE tab under the screening test section

Click on the designated FMGE Result 2022 link

Log in using your application ID and password

Your FMGE 2022 scorecard would open on the screen

Check your marks and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future references.

As per the FMGE qualification criteria issued by NBE, a candidate should have scored at least 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the exam.

