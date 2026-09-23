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Five-year BTech programmes? Ex-IIT director makes proposals amid IIT suicide controversy

Rao, who was Director of IIT Delhi from 2016 to 2021 and has over 25 years of experience at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, shared his views while responding to the recent controversy involving IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doola.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Five-year BTech programmes? Ex-IIT director makes proposals amid IIT suicide controversy
Image Source: BITS Pilani website
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Calling the current “one-size-fits-all” model inadequate for the highly heterogeneous classrooms across IITs, V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani Campuses and ex-Director of IIT Delhi, has called for considering five-year BTech programmes at IITs.

Rao, who was Director of IIT Delhi from 2016 to 2021 and has over 25 years of experience at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, shared his views while responding to the recent controversy involving IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doola.

“I am disturbed to see Prof. Suryanarayana Doola being vilified over the recent controversy at IIT Bombay,” Rao said. He added that he knows Doola personally and described him as “one of the finest faculty members I have known in the IIT system, and a gentleman of the highest integrity”.

“Whatever concerns have been raised should be examined fairly. A public campaign against an individual serves no one,” he said.

Rao said students now come from an intensive coaching ecosystem, with JEE Advanced ranks in the same classroom ranging from single digits to five digits.

Giving the example of CSE at IIT Delhi, he said students with such diverse ranks sit in the same class. This has created “highly heterogeneous classrooms across the IIT system”, with language further compounding the challenge, he said.

“The question to ask therefore is, with such heterogeneity, can we expect every student to learn at the same pace?” Rao said.

He stressed there is “nothing wrong with opening the doors of our best institutions to students from different backgrounds”, but said the question is whether teaching-learning methods in the IIT system have accounted for this heterogeneity.

“A faculty member cannot pitch every class at several levels at once. Move too slowly, and some students lose interest. Move too quickly, and others are left behind,” Rao said.

He also recalled instances of students with top JEE Advanced ranks struggling in his classes.

“Coaching had prepared them to solve familiar types of questions quickly. Many are lost when they see a question which they haven't solved before,” he said.

Rao said the issue is not restricted to any particular admission category.

“This is not a difficulty confined to any admission category. The move from coaching to independent learning can be hard for anyone,” he said.

He suggested that as a possible fix, IITs should consider shifting to five-year BTech programmes.

“I feel we should consider moving our BTech programmes to five years in IITs,” he said.

In the proposed structure, students who fulfil credit requirements could graduate in four years, or possibly three-and-a-half years. Others could extend their coursework to five years and get more academic help, including recorded lectures, online material and language support where needed, he said.

“The pace would be decided by performance within the IIT, not by a student’s admission category or entrance rank,” Rao said.

Rao said designating it as a five-year programme for everyone would have a psychological benefit as well.

“Students who need more time would simply be following the programme as designed, while those who are ready could complete it sooner. No one would be singled out for taking a fifth year,” he said.

He emphasised that academic standards must be maintained, while acknowledging that students do not all start at the same level or learn at the same pace.

“Giving them the time and support to meet those standards is a responsibility of the system,” Rao said.

 

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