Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Know the extremely inspiring story of this IAS officer is the first tribal to hold the position from J&K's Poonch.

Civil Servants have become the real heroes today. What does an IAS do? How do they function? How did they prepare for the UPSC exam? people want to know it all. IAS officers are looked up to for inspiration by millions of people, no matter if they are UPSC aspirants or not.

We come across many success stories of IAS officers who paved their way through the toughest of situations and made it in spite of the horrible competition and pressure. Among all the stories, IAS Rehana Bashir's story is particularly inspiring and can motivate many.

Hailing from the Mendhar region of Poonch district situated in Jammu and Kashmir, IAS dreamed of becoming a doctor. At the mere age of 14, Rehana's father passed away due to an ailment. But Rehana's mother, who was working at the agriculture department did everything to provide for Rehana and her younger brother's education. She inspired them to get the best education and make it big in life.

After schooling, Rehana secured admission to Kashmir's prestigious Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Admission into a prestigious medical school made her feel like she was getting closer to her dream.

However, while interning at a Government Medical College in Jammu, it struck her that there was so much more that she wanted to do for the people and the country. After that, she started preparing for the UPSC CSE exam.

Rehana Bashir appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in the year 2017 but could not qualify. At that time, her brother Amir Bashir motivated her to take another chance at the civil service exam and appear for the UPSC again.

She appeared for the IAS exam the next year and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 187 to become the first tribal IAS officer from Poonch Jammu and Kashmir. In various interviews, she has mentioned that it was her brother who inspired her and guided her during preparation.

IAS officer, Dr Bashir is serving as Sub-Divisional Officer in Dinhatta, Coonch Behar, West Bengal.

Imagine, when lakhs of aspirants travel to the capital city in the hopes of getting the best amenities and guidance to help them in the preparation for the toughest exam, how challenging and scary it may have been for a girl from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir who lost her father at a very early age? I guess, this spirit to fight it all out and emerge victorious and the never-give-up attitude is what make them deserving IAS officers.