Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2022: Final year medical students from Ukraine allowed to appear in the exam

File photo

In a major relief, Indian final year medical students who returned to India last year due to COVID-19 and war in Ukraine and have completed their studies and granted certificate of completion of course on or before June 30 will be permitted to appear in Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), the National Medical Commission announced on Friday.

Such FMG students are required to undergo compulsory rotating medical CRMI internship for a period of 2 years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

The foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI, it said adding the relaxation granted to the foreign medical students is a "one-time measure" and shall not be treated as "precedence in the future".

