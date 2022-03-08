Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

FCI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for managerial posts - Check salary, direct link, eligibility criteria

Interested candidates can apply for these opportunities at the FCI on the official website -fci.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

FCI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for managerial posts - Check salary, direct link, eligibility criteria

In important news for the job seekers, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has come out with a notification inviting applications for open vacancies to recruit for several managerial posts. 

Interested candidates can apply for these opportunities at the FCI on the official website -fci.gov.in. The last date to fill out the application form is March 31, 2022. 

FCI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

Last date for submission of online application - March 31, 2022
Date of online test - May or June 2022 (check the website for updates)

FCI Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant General Manager (General Administration)
Assistant General Manager (Technical)
Assistant General Manager (Accounts)
Assistant General Manager(Law)
Medical Officer

FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the required educational qualification and age limit through the official notification link below.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Direct link for official notification 

FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

The selection will be done through an online test and interview. Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in the Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. 

Weightage for online tests - 90%
Weightage for interviews - 10% 

FCI Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

General category: Rs 1000 
SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website - fci.gov.in or via the direct link given below. 

FCI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.