FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, MO posts at fci.gov.in, check details here

In important news for the job seekers, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has come out with a notification inviting applications for open vacancies to recruit for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) and Medical Officer (MO). As for the number of posts available, there are 87 vacancies for AGM in four different categories and two openings can be availed for the post of a Medical Officer. The interested candidates can apply for these opportunities at the FCI on the official website: fci.gov.in.

The candidates should note that the applications for the FCI Recruitment 2021 will open at 10 am tomorrow (March 1). The last date to apply for these vacancies for AGM and MO posts is March 31. The aspirants should make sure to submit their application by 4 pm on the last date. The unreserved category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Women candidates as well as those belonging to reserved categories of SCs, STs, and PWDs are exempted from paying the application fee.

The recruitment notification of the FCI said that the exam for these vacancies was going to be conducted in May or June tentatively. The call letters can be downloaded by the students 10 days prior to the date of the exams on the official portal, as per the notification.

FCI Recruitment 2021 has a diverse salary range. For the Assistant General Manager positions, it is going to be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,80,000. The salary is going to be in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 for the post of Medical Officer.

Here are the category-wise vacancies under the FCI Recruitment 2021

Medical Officer: 2 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (General Administration): 30 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (Technical): 27 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (Accounts): 22 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (Law): 8 vacancies