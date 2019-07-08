FCI Phase I Result 2019: North Zone result link for 4103 JE, Steno, Assistant posts @fci.gov.in

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared online the Phase 1 results for 4103 Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer Typist, and Assistant posts at their official website fci.gov.in.

All the candidates who appeared in the exams held between May 31 and June 3 this year can check their results and get a download of it from the official website itself. If qualified, they can then seat for the Phase 2 examinations, the date for which will be announced soon, officially.

If you are wondering how to check your FCI Phase 1 results online, look no further, for here are the steps. Please keep in mind that even though only the results for the North Zone has been released till now, the results for the other zones, too, will be published soon. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for updates.

Steps to check FCI Phase 1 Result 2019 online:

1. Go to the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) - fci.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'FCI Phase 1 Result for North Zone 2019'

3. You will be redirected to a page where your exam credentials will be needed. Submit your Roll No., Registration No., Date of Birth (DoB), and other details.

4. Your FCI Phase 1 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a note of it.

5. Download a pdf of the same for future needs and keep a print-out for safe measure.

About the FCI Phase 1 Online Exam 2019:

The FCI issued the recruitment notification for the 4103 vacancies at the Junior Assistant (JE), Stenographer Typist, and Assistant posts in February.

The online applications were entertained till the end of March, after which the Phase 1 Exam was held between May 31 to June 3 of this year.

The test format presented a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type question paper, where each question carried one mark and there was negative marking for a wrong answer. The answer key has not been released yet, however.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to sit for the Phase 2 exams, scheduled to be held after this. It is to be noted that the marks secured in the Phase 1 exams will not be counted in calculations of the final merit list.

About the Food Corporation of India (FCI):

According to a notification issued by the official website, the Food Corporation of India was set up under the Food Corporation's Act, 1964, in order to fulfill the government's objectives in regard to food policy.

These include:

1. Effective price support operations to ensure safeguard for farmers.

2. Distribution of foodgrains in the country through Public Distribution System (PDS), viz. ration

3. Maintaining satisfactory levels of buffer stocks of foodgrains so as to ensure National Food Security.

The employees, after selection, will be required to work in full capacity for the corporation.

DNA wishes the very best of luck to all the candidates!