FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at fci.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the Category II exam can download the FCI Manager Phase 1 admit card through the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The FCI admit card will be available for download on the official website till December 17, 2022. The FCI Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 and December 17, 2022. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and the shifts per day is two.

FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.

On the homepage, click on FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Direct link to download

The Candidates, who are unable to download call letters online for Phase-I, should register their grievance at cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the exam.

