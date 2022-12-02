Search icon
FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 released at fci.gov.in, get direct link here

The FCI Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 and December 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the Category II exam can download the FCI Manager Phase 1 admit card through the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The FCI admit card will be available for download on the official website till December 17, 2022. The FCI Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 and December 17, 2022. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and the shifts per day is two. 

FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.
Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.
On the homepage, click on FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

FCI Manager Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Direct link to download 

The Candidates, who are unable to download call letters online for Phase-I, should register their grievance at cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the exam.

