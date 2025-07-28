Father priest, mother daily wager: Meet three sisters who cracked UGC NET exam in first attempt, they are from...

Three sisters from Punjab’s Bhatinda cleared the NET exams in one attempt and have set an example. The three sisters accomplished this difficult feat even after struggling financially as they belong to a poor family of three sisters, one brother, and parents.

UGC NET is among the most difficult exams including NEET, JEE, UPSC and more for which students study for one or more years to clear with good scores. As surprising as it is, three sisters from Punjab’s Bhatinda cleared the exams in one attempt and have set an example. The three sisters accomplished this difficult feat even after struggling financially as they belong to a poor family of three sisters, one brother, and parents. They did not lose hope and continued their hard work and achieved success.

Who are these Punjabi sisters?

The three sisters-Rimpi Kaur, Beant Kaur and Hardeep Kaur- cleared the UGC NET exam in different subjects. All three sisters now aim to become professors in a private university and reduce the financial burden on their family through their income. In an interview with a media firm, the three said that their brother often remains unwell.

The three Kaur sisters, all of different ages, achieved a big success in the field of academics as the exam has a high-level competition clearing which in the first attempt becomes a big challenge. They passed such an exam without coaching, which is commendable. Rimpi, 28, who is the eldest of the three cracked the exam in Computer Science, the sister younger than her, Beant Kaur, 26, passed the UGC NET exam in History and the youngest of them Hardeep Kaur,23, chose Punjabi language as her subject and cleared the exam. Rimpi took the exam in June 2024, but it was cancelled.

Future goals

After clearing the exam, the sisters are now eligible to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors. Those who have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will get a monthly stipend to pursue PHD and Research. They studied in the same college and are alumni of the Guru Nanak College, Budhlada.

Their father is a granthi, meaning a priest, and their mother, Manjit Kaur, initially worked with gurudwara but is now working as a daily wager. For the parents whose income was really low, it was difficult to support the girl in their education, but they supported them in their dreams and now they have made the family proud.