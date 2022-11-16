Father gets slapped by cop, pained son becomes judge: Read inspiring success story from Bihar | Photo: YouTube/@Rahul's IAS Official

Many social media users are being inspired by a man's story from the Saharsa area of Bihar. Kamlesh, a Sharsa resident, placed 64th overall in the 2022 Bihar Judiciary Exam. Years of hardwork and suffering on his father's part contributed to his accomplishment. His father occasionally pulled a rickshaw and sometimes worked as a porter.

On the hand-kart, he also used to sell "Chhole-Bhature," Aaj Tak reported. On the father of Kamlesh, the policeman once raised his hand. His life appeared to change drastically as a result of this experience. According to Kamlesh Kumar, his father comes from a very low-income background.

His father moved to Delhi for employment and lived in a slum with his ten siblings. But in the meantime, the government issued a directive to clear the area behind the Red Fort of slums, and as a result, all unauthorised constructed homes were destroyed.

The family of Kamlesh thereafter moved into a rented home across the Yamuna. Kamlesh's father started selling handcarts at Chandni Chowk to make ends meet. At this point, Kamlesh had completed the tenth grade. When Kamlesh and his father were at the handcart one day, a police officer slapped Kamlesh's father and had him close the shop.

This experience left a lasting impression on Kamlesh. He said that although I was really angry at the moment, I was powerless to intervene. The father then revealed to me one day that these police officers had a great fear of the judge.

After Kamlesh decided to pursue a career as a judge. He was a Delhi University law student at the time. But he was resolved to become a judge rather than a lawyer after thinking about his father's words. He started ferociously preparing for this. He had a mediocre academic record. However, he had learned English well.

Kamlesh took the UP Judiciary test in 2017. After that, he began to get prepared for the Bihar Judiciary. But failed in his first attempt. Then a pandemic epidemic almost ruined three years. Despite the difficulties, Kamlesh persisted in studying for the test. In 2022, Kamlesh finally passed and obtained a 64th-place finish in the 31st Bihar Judiciary Examination.

When Kamlesh went to see the results, he claims he was unable to find his name anywhere in the list. Disappointed, he sat down. But it wasn't until after that that one of his friends gave him the news of his selection over the phone, at which point he broke down in tears. Kamlesh was at home by himself at the time. Father was selling chickpeas at Chandni Chowk while mother was at the market. When they learned, everyone's eyes filled up with tears of joy.

