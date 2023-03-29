Search icon
Fake video confirms JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip, admit card release date, NTA issue warning

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card-related fake video goes viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice for JEE aspirants. According to the testing Agency has warned the aspirants about a fake video that is circulating on social media. The video shows the details of JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2023 and exam city intimation release date. The detailed notification from NTA is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

“It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess 'insider' information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, ” NTA in an official notice said. 

Rejecting the claims as “fake and misleading,” the testing agency wrote, “Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos. 

Read: JEE Main Admit Card 2023 expected to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check JEE Main April session schedule

This year, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future emergencies. As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be released in the last week of March.

JEE Main 2023: Important details 

  • Announcement of the City of Examination: Third week of March 2023
  • Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Last week of March 2023
  • Dates of Examination: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023)
  • Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website
  • Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website. 
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
