Fake video confirms JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip, admit card release date, NTA issue warning

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important notice for JEE aspirants. According to the testing Agency has warned the aspirants about a fake video that is circulating on social media. The video shows the details of JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2023 and exam city intimation release date. The detailed notification from NTA is available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess 'insider' information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, ” NTA in an official notice said.

Rejecting the claims as “fake and misleading,” the testing agency wrote, “Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos.

This year, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future emergencies. As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be released in the last week of March.

JEE Main 2023: Important details