The Income Tax Department has warned people against clicking at any unknown links which can make them vulnerable to fraud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Fake recruitment scam alert: Income tax department issues warning

Finding the right job amidst rising inflation has become quite a challenge. Since the situation is changing almost every other day amidst the pandemic, fraudsters have now started scamming people by promising fake jobs.

As warned by the Income Tax Department, many people have been asked to give jobs in the Income Tax Department. Fraudsters have also issued joining letters to several people.

The department further alerted that the jobs in Group-B and Group-C are issued by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) only. If you want to work in this department, then you can find all relevant information on the official website of SSC.

The department has also warned people against clicking at any unknown links which can make them vulnerable to fraud.

Many people who claim to offer jobs to unknown persons often run away once they get the money.

Important things to avoid getting scammed

Don’t get involve in any transaction with unknown persons.

In case, you feel suspicious about an incident, visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs https://cybercrime.gov.in, and register a complaint. 

 

 

