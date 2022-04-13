Failed 4 times but cracked UPSC in 5th attempt with full-time job: Meet IAS officer Sumit Kumar Rai

We have heard many UPSC success stories of individuals who left high-paying jobs to study for UPSC exams and cracked it in their first, second or third attempts. However, today we tell you the story of an IAS officer who became the epitome of perseverance, worked full-time while keeping his head into the preparation for the country’s prestigious competitive exam. Did not lose heart when failure hit repeatedly, and finally emerged victorious. Meet IAS officer Sumit Kumar Rai.

The story of Sumit, who hails from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, is one of never giving up. While preparing for UPSC in itself is akin to a full-time profession, Sumit did it alongside the commitment to work. He did not have the liberty of leaving his job.

Clearing UPSC with passion and perseverance

In order to fit UPSC preparation in his busy schedule, Sumit would wake up at 4 in the morning and have a 2 to 3-hour study session before leaving for work from 8:30 am to 6 pm. He put in a similar shift into the UPSC books once back from office. This was the only time available to him for study.

Office stress came in between his preparation several times, and kept him from being able to focus on the ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer when back from work. He would compensate for this time on the weekends and holidays. However, keeping the energy up despite one failure after another is not easy.

Sumit Kumar Rai was unable to clear UPSC in four consecutive attempts. But not one to back down, Sumit enrolled for the fifth attempt, and this time, perseverance and hard work paid off. In the fifth and final attempt at cracking the UPSC exam in 2018, Sumit Kumar Rai aced with an All-India Rank of 54. This opened up the path for him to become a coveted IAS officer.

Sumit Kumar Rai’s mantra for UPSC success

As per a leading digital news platform, Sumit advises UPSC aspirants to work hard, not caring about their background or situation. What is required to succeed in the tough examination is hard work and dedication. He says that candidates should first ensure that their base is solid and not be unsure about their study material. Finally, revision and re-revision is the key to success.