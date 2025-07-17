'Factory of IAS': This family produced 6 civil servants through generations, it is based in...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is dubbed as one of the toughest examinations in the country, for it requires the highest level of dedication, passion, and patience.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is dubbed as one of the toughest examinations in the country, for it requires the highest level of dedication, passion, and patience. Every year, an uncountable number of aspirants appear for the civil services exam, carrying dreams to join the administrative field and serve the country.

Few emerge successful in the exam, bringing immense joy to their families and communities. Do you know about a family that is known as the "factory of IAS officers"? Recently, a family from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur made headlines for giving six IAS officers to the country. Let's get to know more.

Factory of IAS officers

The story of the family of Arnab Pratap Singh, hailing from Bamanwas village, is truly remarkable. Known as the "Factory of IAS officers", this family produced six civil servants. Arnab Pratap Singh clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 430 in the UPSC exam 2022, a testament to his unwavering dedication and resilience.

Having pursued his education from City Montessori School, Lucknow, and Delhi Public School, Delhi, Arnab went on to complete his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, Lucknow. However, he later decided to pursue the civil services exam, following the footsteps of his elders.

Arnab's father, Babulal Meena, is an IAS officer of the 1991 batch. His uncle, Dr Battilal Meena, is also a retired IAS officer. Interestingly, two of Arnab's cousins also cleared the UPSC exam in 2016 and were subsequently appointed as IAS officers. In addition, Veena Meena, head of the family, is also a retired IAS officer from the 1993 batch.

A true inspiration

This family, carrying a strong academic background, serves as an inspiration for the youth. The members of the family have been making valuable contributions in the field of administration for decades now, setting standards for those who dare to dream.