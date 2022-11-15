Fact check: Fake JEE Main 2023 notice circulates on social media, when to expect original NTA notice?

JEE Main 2023| Photo: PTI

A notice claiming that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 is scheduled from January 18 to 23 and April 4 to 9 is being circulated on social media. The notification also says that the JEE Main 2023 registration process has been started. NTA DG Vineet Joshi confirmed to the media that the viral notice on NTA JEE Main 2023 is fake.

The fake notice said that the candidates can apply for session 1 through online mode from November 16 to December 31 up to 5 pm. Candidates can make fee payments online till December 31 at 11:30 pm.

It also includes JEE Main 2023 papers, sections, mode of the examination, subjects, and paper-wise timings of the entrance examination. As per the fake notice, Paper 1 for BE, BTech including mathematics, physics, and chemistry subjects carries a total of 90 marks.

Read: Fact check: Fake CBSE Class 12 Board 2023 timetable circulates on social media, board clarifies

The official JEE Main 2023 notification is expected to be released this month. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to fill out the JEE Main 2023 Application form through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A few days earlier, a fake datesheet for CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2023 started taking rounds on social media. The board immediately clarified the same. The CBSE Class 12 Board 2023 date sheet is expected to release soon.