FACT CHECK: Fake notice circulates on Twitter saying JEE Main 2023 Session 1 postponed, details here

Notice circulating on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, regarding the postponement of JEE Main 2023 is fake. The circular says that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams. However, candidates must note that NTA has made no such announcement.

"The decision has been taken due to the increased demand of aspirants and the dates of the attempt clashing with some state board examinations as well as pre-board examinations of schools," read the fake notice.

"It may also be noted that the National Test Agency has decided to remove the 75 per cent criteria for both the attempts to support the students who dropped an year," the notice further added.

As of now, the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the matter regarding the postponement of the JEE main 2023 session 1 exam. A decision will only be taken after the hearing at Bombay HC. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites-- nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for any official updates regarding the exam.

As of now, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is scheduled to be held from January 24 to 31, 2023. Candidates can submit their registrations by January 12, 2023, on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep a check here for the latest updates.