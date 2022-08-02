Fact Check: Has NTA postponed UGC NET exam? Here’s the truth

File Photo

A notice has been circulating online claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC NET exam. This notice in the name of NTA states that the exams to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 have been postponed due to certain reasons. It further mentions that the new dates will be notified shortly on NTA websites. However, this notice has been confirmed to be fake by the government.

Debunking the fake notice from the official fact check handle PIB Fact Check, the government wrote, “A #Fake notice being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency claims that the UGC NET exam has been postponed. @DG_NTA has not issued this notice.”

A #Fake notice being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency claims that the UGC NET exam has been postponed#PIBFactCheck



@DG_NTA has not issued this notice



For official updates, visit https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/M8nGtZ9Mke — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 1, 2022

The NTA had merged cycles for the UGC NET exam for December 2021 and June 2022. The first phase was held on July 8, 9, 11 and 12 and the Admit Cards for the same were released on July 7. The next phase of exams are scheduled for August 12, 13, and 14.

Candidates are advised to not fall for such fake claims and check the official NTA website for latest information regarding the examination.

READ | UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16