Fact Check: RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 notification released?

Indian Railway clarifies that news of RPF Constable recruitment 2022 is fake.

Reported By:DNA Web Teamm| Edited By: DNA Web Teamm |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Fact Check: RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 notification released?
Photo: PTI

Recently news stating the notification for RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 was circulating. Indian Railways on Monday (January 10) clarified that this piece of information is fake.

Indian Railway took to its Twitter to clarify the truth. “Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam. No such recruitment notice has been published by the RPF: Indian Railways,” the tweet read.

Over the past few days, a notice saying that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) are recruiting male and female police officers through RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 exam has been making rounds on the internet. 

Read: Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 set to begin from November 7 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check details

The fake notice claims that the recruitment process will begin soon to hire candidates for the post of constable in RPF. Calling the claims fake, the railway body said that no such exam or recruitment drive is being conducted and urged the candidates not to believe in the notice.

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted its last recruitment drive in the year 2018.

