Fact check: Fake CBSE Class 12 Board 2023 timetable circulates on social media, board clarifies

CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2023 schedule is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, a timetable for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 is circulating on social media. Candidates must note that the datesheet is fake.

Clarifying the confusion, CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The 12th datasheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake." The fake date sheet claimed that CBSE will begin the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15 and continue till April 9. The exams will be held in 2 shifts—10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of the exam. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time.

While the official CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board 2023 timetable is expected to be released this month, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Board exam 2023 schedule from the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

Read: MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 merit list tomorrow: All important details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How to download