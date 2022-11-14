Search icon
Fact check: Fake CBSE Class 12 Board 2023 timetable circulates on social media, board clarifies

Fake CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet circulating on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam 2023 schedule is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, a timetable for CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 is circulating on social media. Candidates must note that the datesheet is fake.  

Clarifying the confusion, CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “The 12th datasheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake." The fake date sheet claimed that CBSE will begin the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15 and continue till April 9.  The exams will be held in 2 shifts—10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM.  The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of the exam. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time.

While the official CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board 2023 timetable is expected to be released this month, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Board exam 2023 schedule from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How to download 

  • Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Academic Website’
  • Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.
  • Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.
