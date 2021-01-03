Fact Check: CBSE Board Exams 2021 datesheet released? Here's the truth

Since the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for classes 10 and 12 will take place in May and June, the students are eagerly waiting for the datesheet to be released.

The minister had taken to Twitter on December 31 to inform all the students of classes 10 and 12 and their families that the board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 in 2021 and the results of the same will come out in July.

The CBSE is yet to release the final datesheet and timetable of the board exams for classes 10 and 12. The education minister had said that the datesheet for class 10 and 12 board exams would be released soon.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also came out to give a fact-check on the datesheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on January 2.

The PIB clarified that the datesheet for the CBSE board exams of classes 10 and 12 making the rounds on social media was fake.

"A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, RP Nishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021," the PIB said, in its tweet.

Even though the months for conducting board exams have been clarified by the education minister, the students have to wait for the official release of the datesheet for class 10 and 12 board exams instead of believing in rumours spread on social media.

The CBSE had also asked students and parents to refer to its official website for all information related to the datesheet for the board exams.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams datesheet online, after it comes out:

1. Go to the official website of the CBSE: www.cbse.nic.in

2. Check the link on the homepage that would read something like 'CBSE Board Exam Datesheet for Class 10 and 12'.

3. Select Class 10 or 12, depending on the datesheet to be checked.

4. The datesheet for the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will appear on the screen.

5. The candidates can download the datesheet and take its print for future use.