Fact Check: BSNL JTO recruitment notification for 11,705 posts is fake, details inside

The notice claims that BSNL is going to fill up 11,705 JTO vacancies in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has confirmed on Wednesday that a notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Telecom Officers (JTO) reported by several media publications is fake.

According to the announcement, BSNL plans to fill 11,705 JTO positions inside the company. But as of right now, BSNL has stated that no such hiring campaign has been publicized.

“Please beware from fake news. This news report about #BSNL JTO recruitment 2023 is not true,” BSNL tweeted from its official page.

Additionally, BSNL advised potential applicants to go to its official website, bsnl.co.in, for accurate details on its hiring procedure.

“No such notice/ advertisement is issued by BSNL. You can find authentic BSNL news only on our website https://bsnl.co.in,” it added.

According to a search of the BSNL website, the company has not recently announced any significant hiring initiatives. The sole announcement that is currently available is for the position of Director, Human Resources, and is dated December 23.

BSNL Notice here

