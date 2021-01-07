Explainer: 5 takeaways from Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's announcement on JEE Advanced 2021 Exam

Ending all speculations and uncertainity, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that JEE Advanced will be held on July 3. The Union Education Minister said the IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam. The relaxation in the eligibility criteria pertaining to class 12 marks will be offered this year too, he said.

"JEE-Advanced will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on July 3. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75% marks in class 12 which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well," Pokhriyal said.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75% marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE Advanced.

Earlier, the education minister had announced that JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. This means that this year the engineering exam candidates will get four attempts to qualify for the JEE Main 2021 examination.

The online application process for the JEE Main 2021 exam began on December 16, 2020, and will end on January 16, 2021. The candidates can make their application fee payment till January 17.

- There will be a total of 90 questions. Of them, students need to answer 75 questions. There will not be a provision for negative marking in 15 optional questions.

How to fill JEE Advanced Application Form 2021

- Registration: Candidates have to use their JEE Main 2021 roll number and password to log in.

- Uploading of Documents: The candidates have to scan the required documents and upload it as per the specifications mentioned by the authorities.

- Payment: Registration fee has to be paid by the candidates online (net banking/credit card/debit card) or offline mode (cash using SBI option).

- Submission and Print Out of Confirmation Page: The candidates have to submit the application form and print out the confirmation page for further reference.