EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for management trainees, salary up to Rs 55000 - Direct link

EXIM Bank has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Management Trainees on the official website – eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 14, 2022.

The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India, depending on the requirement of the Bank, in Corporate Loans & Advances/ Project Finance/ Lines of Credit/ Internal Credit Audit/ Risk Management/ Compliance/ Treasury and Accounts and related work profiles.

Management Trainees will be absorbed in Grade/Scale Junior Management (JM) I as Deputy Manager, after successful completion of traineeship for one year in the Bank.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

UR – 13

SC – 4

ST – 2

OBC (non-creamy layer) – 6

EWS – 2

PWD – 1

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting Date – February 25, 2022

Last day for payment of Examination fee and application – March 14, 2022

Tentative month of written examination and interview – April 2022

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidates who have MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) can apply.

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum of 2years full-time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Candidates should possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Age limit

UR/EWS – 25 years

SC/ST – 30 years

OBC – 28 years

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary details

A monthly stipend of Rs 55,000 will be paid during the period of traineeship.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General and OBC – Rs 600

SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates – Rs 100

Here is the direct link to apply for the vacancies.