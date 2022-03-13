ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 93 Social Security Officer posts at esic.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for 93 Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis. The last date to apply is April 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent
No. of Vacancy: 93
Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details
UR: 43
OBC: 24
SC: 09
ST: 08
EWS: 09
Total: 93
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree from a recognised University and Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.
Age Limit: 21 to 27 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.
For UR/OBC/EWS: 500/-
For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.
Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 12, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2022
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test and Descriptive Test.
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2021 Notification: esic.nic.in