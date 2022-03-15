ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 93 posts with salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh - Steps to apply

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis. A total of 93 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive.

The last date to apply for the same is April 12, 2022, and the application process can be done through the official website - esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies.

Total 93

UR: 43

OBC:24

SC: 9

ST: 8

EWS: 9

ESIC Recruitment 2022 - Pay scale

Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 (level 7)

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Interested and eligible candidates should have a degree from a recognised University and Working knowledge of computers including the use of office suites and databases.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age limit and application fee

21 to 27 years of age. The examination fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 500 SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Computer Skill Test, and Descriptive Test.