ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in - Know eligibility, last day to apply SOON

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive is being held to recruit Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for filling in over 3,800 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in by February 15, 2022.

According to the notification released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, the recruitment drive is being held to recruit Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.
Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.
Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website for the latest updates. 

