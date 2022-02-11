ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in - Know eligibility, last day to apply SOON

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for filling in over 3,800 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in by February 15, 2022.
According to the notification released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in, the recruitment drive is being held to recruit Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.
Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.
Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022.
Candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website for the latest updates.