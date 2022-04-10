ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for various posts at esic.nic.in, check salary, eligibility

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to conclude the application process in 2 days for 93 Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts on regular basis. The last date to apply is April 12, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

Also Read: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancy for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, apply at sbi.co.in

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent

No of Vacancy: 93

Pay Scale: 44,900 – 1,42,400/- Level-7

Category wise Details

UR: 43

OBC: 24

SC: 09

ST: 08

EWS: 09

Total: 93

Also Read: Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for Junior Technical Assistant posts, salary offered upto Rs 30,000

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Degree from a recognised University and a Working knowledge of computers including the use of office suites and database.

Age Limit: 21 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For UR/OBC/EWS: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

Also Read: UPSC IES/ISS Notification 2022: Registration link active, check eligibility, selection process

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website of ESIC esic.nic.in.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 12, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2022

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skill Test and Descriptive Test.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Notification: esic.nic.in