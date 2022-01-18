ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 81000 - Check last date to apply, other details

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: All set, for touchdown and history

Chandrayaan-3: What is Pragyan rover? Indian spacecraft’s cost, speed of landing, fuel type; explained

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to arrive late and cost more, here’s why

Viral video: Daring man's tense interaction with massive snakes sends chills across internet, watch

Meet India's richest doctor who earned Rs 20738 crore after returning from US, relative of this film star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS leaders gather in South Africa, buzz over possible Xi Jinping meet

Chandrayaan-3: All set, for touchdown and history

Chandrayaan-3: Companies behind the moon mission

9 times Vijay Sethupathi inspired us with powerful messages

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS leaders gather in South Africa, buzz over possible Xi Jinping meet

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

World's richest family, worth Rs 25,00,000 crore, has this unusual connection with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Years before Chandrayaan 3, Bollywood showed India's moon mission; little known sci-fi film predicted e-mail, Skype, AI

Meet Shammi Kapoor's son Aditya Raj, quit Bollywood after failing, became Kapoor family's first college graduate at 67

HomeEducation

Education

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 81000 - Check last date to apply, other details

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is February 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 18, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for 3865 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer (Group ‘C’ posts). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

The last date to apply is February 15, 2022. 

ESIC MTS UDC Steno Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of Vacancy: 1964     

Pay Scale: 18,000 – 56,900/- Level – 1

Post: Upper Division Clerk (UDC)             

No. of Vacancy: 1736     

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level -4

Post: Stenographer (Steno)       

No. of Vacancy: 165

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level -4

ESIC MTS UDC Steno Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

MTS: Candidate must Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized university and board.

UDC: Bachelor Degree in any Stream from a recognized university.             

Stenographer: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).

Application Fee: Pay the exam fee through Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking.

For Gen/ OBC: 500/-      

For SC/ST/PH/Female: 250/-

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website esic.nic.in.

ESIC MTS UDC Steno Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date for online application submission: January 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 15, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test/Written Examination.

Notification: esic.nic.in/recruitments 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Radhika Madan becomes jury member at International Emmy Awards 2023, says 'I always dreamt of...'

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS MLAs upset after being denied tickets, T Rajaiah breaks down

Watch: Drunk Delhi man brutally thrashes security guard, leaves him bleeding, video goes viral

Meet the son of Pakistan’s richest person, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

World's richest family, worth Rs 25,00,000 crore, has this unusual connection with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE