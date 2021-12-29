ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for various posts at esic.nic.in, salary up to Rs 81100 - Know details here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 05:57 PM IST
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Recruitment 2022 notification for 3,847 UDC, MTS, Steno posts. The application process will begin on January 15, 2022 and more information is available on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in.
The last date to fill the application for the vacancies is February 15, 2022.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Date of notification: December 28, 2021
Application process begins: January 15, 2022
Last date to apply: February 15, 2022
Date of the exam: To be announced soon
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Salary
The salary of the selected candidates for UDC and steno posts varies from Rs 25,500-81,100 and for MTS from Rs 18,000-56,900 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Name of the positions Number of vacancies
UDC 1726
Steno 163
MTS 193
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
The candidates' age for the job must be from 18 years to 27 years.
Candidates must be 10th pass, 12th pass or must have a graduation degree from a recognized university as per the positions they have applied.
The candidates' selection would be made based on their performances in the Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer skill test.