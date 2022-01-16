ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3865 posts at esic.nic.in – Check salary, last date and selection process

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for 3865 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer (Group ‘C’ posts). The last date to apply is February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC MTS UDC Steno Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of Vacancy: 1964

Pay Scale: 18,000 – 56,900/- Level – 1

Post: Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

No. of Vacancy: 1736

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level -4

Post: Stenographer (Steno)

No. of Vacancy: 165

Pay Scale: 25,500 – 81,100/- Level -4

ESIC MTS UDC Steno Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

MTS: Candidate must Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized university and board.

UDC: Bachelor Degree in any Stream from a recognized university.

Stenographer: 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).

Application Fee: Pay the exam fee through Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking.

For Gen/ OBC: 500/-

For SC/ST/PH/Female: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website esic.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: January 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 15, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test/Written Examination.

Notification: esic.nic.in/recruitments