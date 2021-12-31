ESIC IMO Recruitment: Apply for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer posts at esic.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) begins the recruitment process for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.
ESIC IMO Recruitment Details
Post: Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic)
No. of Vacancy: 1120
Pay Scale: 56,100 -1,77,500/- Level-10
ESIC IMO Recruitment Category wise Details
UR: 459
OBC: 303
SC: 158
ST: 88
EWS: 112
Total: 1120
ESIC IMO Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule.
Age Limit: 35 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.
For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen: 250/-
For All Other Categories: 500/-
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website esic.nic.in from December 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022.
ESIC IMO Recruitment Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.
ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: December 31, 2021
Last date for online application submission: January 31, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 31, 2022
ESIC IMO Recruitment Notification: esic.nic.in/recruitment