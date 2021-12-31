ESIC IMO Recruitment: Apply for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer posts at esic.nic.in – Check salary, last date

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) begins the recruitment process for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC IMO Recruitment Details

Post: Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic)

No. of Vacancy: 1120

Pay Scale: 56,100 -1,77,500/- Level-10

ESIC IMO Recruitment Category wise Details

UR: 459

OBC: 303

SC: 158

ST: 88

EWS: 112

Total: 1120

ESIC IMO Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

For All Other Categories: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website esic.nic.in from December 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

ESIC IMO Recruitment Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 31, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 31, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 31, 2022

ESIC IMO Recruitment Notification: esic.nic.in/recruitment