ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Insurance Medical Officer posts at esic.nic.in – Details here

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. The application process will begin on December 31, 2021. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade – II (Allopathic)

No. of Vacancy: 1120

Pay Scale: 56,100 -1,77,500/- Level-10

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

UR: 459

OBC: 303

SC: 158

ST: 88

EWS: 112

Total: 1120

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex-Servicemen: 250/-

For All Other Categories: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the official website esic.nic.in from December 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

ESIC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 31, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 31, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 31, 2022

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on computer-based tests and personal interviews.

ESIC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification: esic.nic.in