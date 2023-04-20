Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer posts at epfindia.gov.in, details here

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2859 posts in the EPFO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer posts at epfindia.gov.in, details here
File photo

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to end the recruitment process on April 26 for Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2859 posts in the EPFO.  

The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the EPFO.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Social Security Assistant (Group C): 2674 posts
Stenographer (Group C): 185 posts

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • Social Security Assistant (Group C): Candidates must have completed Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
  • Stenographer (Group C): The candidate must be 12th-class pass from a recognized Board.

Age limit: between 18 years to 27 years of age.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Phase I and Phase II examination. The Phase I exam for SSA will comprise of 600 marks questions and time duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. Phase II for SSA is the computer data entry test.

Phase I exam for Stenographer will comprise of 800 marks question and exam duration is 2 hours 10 minutes. Phase II is the stenography test.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

For General/EWS/OBC, the application fee is Rs 700. SC/ST* PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of fees.

EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.