EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process to begin tomorrow for 2859 SSA, Stenographer posts, details here

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inviting applications for Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2859 posts in the EPFO. The registration process will begin tomorrow March 27 and will end on April 26, 2023.

The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the EPFO.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Social Security Assistant (Group C): 2674 posts

Stenographer (Group C): 185 posts

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Social Security Assistant (Group C): Candidates must have completed Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

The candidate must be 12th-class pass from a recognized Board.

Age limit: between 18 years to 27 years of age.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Phase I and Phase II examination. The Phase I exam for SSA will comprise of 600 marks questions and time duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. Phase II for SSA is the computer data entry test.

Phase I exam for Stenographer will comprise of 800 marks question and exam duration is 2 hours 10 minutes. Phase II is the stenography test.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

For General/EWS/OBC, the application fee is Rs 700. SC/ST* PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of fees.

EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification