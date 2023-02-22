EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 government job vacancies available, apply at www.upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) post. There are 577 vacancies currently. The post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund commissioner is currently available.
The registrations will begin on February 25 and will close on March 17, 2023. According to reports 577 seats are currently available. For the positions of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, there are 418 openings, while for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, there are 159 openings.
The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years.
The exam will be conducted offline. The questions will be Multiple Choices and the total marks will be 100 it will be conducted for 2 hours.
(Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check)
Step-by-step guide on how to apply for EPFO recruitment:
Pay Scale:
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC.
Application Fee:
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates may apply for free, while candidates in the Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee.