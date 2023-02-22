EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 government job vacancies available, apply at www.upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) post. There are 577 vacancies currently. The post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund commissioner is currently available.

The registrations will begin on February 25 and will close on March 17, 2023. According to reports 577 seats are currently available. For the positions of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer, there are 418 openings, while for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, there are 159 openings.

The minimum age limit to apply for any position is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years.

The exam will be conducted offline. The questions will be Multiple Choices and the total marks will be 100 it will be conducted for 2 hours.

Step-by-step guide on how to apply for EPFO recruitment:

Visit the UPSC official website- www.upsc.gov.in. On the website, look for ‘UPSC EPFO 2022 notification.’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the registration process. After filling in the details you will receive an ID and password on your registered mobile number and email id. Enter your ID and password on the application portal and fill in your educational qualifications. Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature. Pay Rs. 100 as an application fee through online mode. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form.

Pay Scale:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer recruits will receive a level-08 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner recruits will receive a level-10 pay matrix in accordance with the 7th CPC.

Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates may apply for free, while candidates in the Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories must pay a Rs 25 application fee.