National Engineering Day 2022: Who was Sir M Visvesvaraya? History and significant of engineers' day

National Engineering Day 2022: Let's have a look at why we celebrate Engineers' day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

National Engineering Day 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Engineering Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers of India.  The purpose of celebrating Engineering Day is three-fold-- celebrating M Visvesvaraya, honouring all the engineers in the country, and to encourage the people to appreciate the work of engineers and their contributions in building a nation.

Engineer's Day 2022 in India: History

The Indian government announced in 1968 that the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya will be marked as National Engineering Day.  Born on September 15, 1860, Sir Moksha Gundam Visvesvaraya grew up in a Telugu Brahmin family and served as a civil engineer and statesman. He was the 19th Diwan of Mysore and served for a period of seven years, from 1912 to 1919. 

Some of Sir M Visvesvaraya's most famous works include the development of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore, the implementation of the irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau, the flood protection system for Hyderabad, etc. 

Sir M Visvesvaraya founded many industries like the Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Iron and Steel Works, Government Engineering College, and many more.  Sir M Visvesvaraya received various prestigious awards such as the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire and Bharat Ratna.

National Engineering Day 2022: Significance 

National Engineering Day is celebrated to remind all the engineers of the country, especially civil engineers, to make Sir M Visvesvaraya their role model in accomplishing their goals and contributing to the country's development.

