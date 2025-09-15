Engineer’s Day 2025: Engineers who will build tomorrow's India

On Engineers Day, remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya's legacy while charting our course to Viksit Bharat 2047

Today, as we celebrate Engineers Day in honour of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, India stands at a remarkable crossroads. The same spirit that drove this legendary engineer to build dams, design cities, and transform kingdoms now pulses through millions of Indian engineers who hold the blueprint to our nation's dreams.

Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-a developed India by 2047-isn't just a political promise. It's an engineering challenge of epic proportions. And if there's one community that knows how to turn impossible dreams into concrete reality, it's our engineers.

The Defense Revolution Starts in Our Labs

Remember how we used to depend on others for even basic defense equipment? Those days are fading fast. Today's defense engineers are not just building weapons; they're crafting India's confidence. The Tejas fighter jet, Arjun tank, and Brahmos missile aren't just machines—they're proof that Indian minds can match any global standard.

The success of Operation Sindoor—where our forces surgically struck terror camps across the border-showcased not just military courage but engineering precision. The missiles, communication systems, and surveillance technology that made this operation possible were largely made in India. This is what self-reliance in defense looks like: the ability to protect our nation with our own technological strength.

But 2047 demands more. Our engineers must think beyond copying Western designs. They must create weapons that suit Indian terrain, Indian budgets, and Indian strategies. Imagine drones that can patrol our Himalayan borders in -40°C, or coastal defense systems that understand our unique monsoon challenges. This is where innovation meets patriotism, and where Atmanirbhar Bharat becomes Surakshit Bharat.

Space: The Final Frontier is Now Our Playground

When Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon's south pole, the world didn't just applaud India's space program—they recognized Indian engineering brilliance. Our space engineers achieved what billion-dollar agencies struggled with, and they did it with jugaad-level budgets and Harvard-level brains.

By 2047, Indian engineers should make space travel as common as domestic flights. Commercial satellites, space tourism, Mars missions-these shouldn't be Hollywood fantasies but routine Indian achievements. The engineer who designs tomorrow's spacecraft might be sitting in a Tier-2 city today, waiting for the right opportunity to reach for the stars.

AI: Making Machines Think in Indian Languages

Artificial Intelligence isn't just about building robots that look human. For Viksit Bharat, AI means technology that understands rural farmers in Tamil, helps Mumbai traffic police in Marathi, and assists doctors in remote Assam clinics in Assamese.

Our AI engineers have a unique advantage-they understand diversity. While Western AI companies struggle to handle multiple languages and cultures, Indian engineers juggle 22 official languages before breakfast. This isn't a challenge; it's our superpower. By 2047, Indian AI should be so intuitive that a grandmother in Kerala can get medical advice simply by speaking to her phone in Malayalam.

The Infrastructure That Binds Us Together

Sir Visvesvaraya built bridges and dams that still serve us today. Modern engineers must build digital bridges—5G networks that reach every village, smart cities that don't flood during monsoons, and transportation systems that connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari in hours, not days.

The engineering challenge isn't just technical; it's deeply human. How do you build infrastructure for 1.4 billion people without destroying the environment? How do you create smart cities that still feel like home? These questions need engineering solutions with Indian hearts.

Self-Reliance: From Atmanirbhar to Vishwa Guru

The journey from dependence to self-reliance isn't just an economic policy—it's an engineering mindset. When global supply chains collapsed during COVID-19, our engineers stepped up. They designed ventilators in weeks, not years. They created contact-tracing apps that worked for Indian conditions. They proved that Atmanirbhar Bharat isn't just a slogan; it's our engineering DNA awakening.

By 2047, self-reliance should evolve into global leadership. Indian engineers shouldn't just make products for India; they should create solutions the world needs. From affordable healthcare technology to climate-resilient infrastructure, we should export innovation, not just software services.

The Skills Revolution We Need Now

To achieve all this, our engineering education must evolve rapidly. Today's engineering student can't just learn from 20-year-old textbooks. They need hands-on experience with emerging technologies, real-world problem-solving skills, and most importantly, the confidence to innovate without fear of failure.

Industry and academia must work hand-in-hand. Every major company should adopt engineering colleges, not for CSR brownie points, but to shape the minds that will build tomorrow's India. Every engineering student should graduate with at least one patent application and one working prototype.

Beyond Technical Excellence: The Values That Matter

Sir Visvesvaraya wasn't just technically brilliant; he was ethically uncompromising. Today's engineers must carry forward this legacy. Building Viksit Bharat means creating technology that serves all Indians, not just the privileged few.

This means designing affordable medical devices for rural clinics, creating educational apps that work on basic smartphones, and building renewable energy systems that poor communities can maintain themselves. Engineering excellence without social responsibility is just expensive showboating.

The Call to Action

As we remember Sir Visvesvaraya today, let's make a collective commitment. Every engineer-whether you're designing computer chips in Bangalore or managing construction projects in Bhopal-you are a crucial part of the Viksit Bharat mission.

The next 23 years will define India's place in the world. Our engineers won't just be participants in this transformation; they will be its architects. The question isn't whether India can become a developed nation by 2047. The question is: Are our engineers ready to make it happen?

The blueprint is ready. The vision is clear. Now it's time to build the India of our dreams-one innovation, one solution, one breakthrough at a time.

Happy Engineers Day. The future is in your hands.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

