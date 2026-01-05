FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics

Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks: 'All look like...'

Hema Malini finally reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Yeh humare ghar ka personal...'

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 exam results OUT on bsebstet.com, check step-by-step guide to download here

Bangladesh demands T20I World Cup matches shifted outside India? Former Indian spinner reacts

Pakistani singer booked for singing song Qaidi No 804 linked to former PM Imran Khan: 'It posed a potential risk of...'

Delhi's EV policy 2.0: Govt to pay owners of old fuel cars for conversion into EVs, check new policy measures

Nicolas Maduro's Indian connection: Venezuelan leader once came to Andhra Pradesh to meet...; was influenced by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

Candidates can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam ESSE 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 examination can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.

The answer key and response sheet PDFs are available online through the answer key login window for all teaching and non-teaching posts at nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to download the answer key and OMR response sheet. Get a direct link for the EMRS website HERE.

EMRS ESSE 2025

The examination was conducted on December 13, 2025, December 14, 2025, and December 21, 2025. EMRS ESSE 2025 was an offline examination that involved filling out OMR sheets for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. There is a total of 7267 vacancies.

READ | BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results Declared at bsebstet.com, get direct LINK here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get
Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more
Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins
Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks: 'All look like...'
Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks
Hema Malini finally reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Yeh humare ghar ka personal...'
Hema Malini reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement