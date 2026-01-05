EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

Candidates can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam ESSE 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 examination can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.

The answer key and response sheet PDFs are available online through the answer key login window for all teaching and non-teaching posts at nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to download the answer key and OMR response sheet. Get a direct link for the EMRS website HERE.

EMRS ESSE 2025

The examination was conducted on December 13, 2025, December 14, 2025, and December 21, 2025. EMRS ESSE 2025 was an offline examination that involved filling out OMR sheets for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. There is a total of 7267 vacancies.