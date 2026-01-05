EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics
Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks: 'All look like...'
Hema Malini finally reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Yeh humare ghar ka personal...'
Bihar BSEB STET 2025 exam results OUT on bsebstet.com, check step-by-step guide to download here
Bangladesh demands T20I World Cup matches shifted outside India? Former Indian spinner reacts
Pakistani singer booked for singing song Qaidi No 804 linked to former PM Imran Khan: 'It posed a potential risk of...'
Delhi's EV policy 2.0: Govt to pay owners of old fuel cars for conversion into EVs, check new policy measures
Nicolas Maduro's Indian connection: Venezuelan leader once came to Andhra Pradesh to meet...; was influenced by...
EDUCATION
Candidates can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS Answer Key 2025-26 for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam ESSE 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 examination can now check their responses and estimate scores at nests.tribal.gov.in.
The answer key and response sheet PDFs are available online through the answer key login window for all teaching and non-teaching posts at nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to download the answer key and OMR response sheet. Get a direct link for the EMRS website HERE.
The examination was conducted on December 13, 2025, December 14, 2025, and December 21, 2025. EMRS ESSE 2025 was an offline examination that involved filling out OMR sheets for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. There is a total of 7267 vacancies.