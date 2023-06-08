EMRS Recruitment 2023: Official notification released for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 38,800 teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment notification is available on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.
Vacancy Details
- Principal: 740 posts
- Vice Principal: 740 posts
- PGT: 8140 posts
- Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts
- TGT: 8880 posts
- Art Teacher: 740 posts
- Music Teacher: 740 posts
- Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts
- Librarian: 740 posts
- Staff Nurse: 740 posts
- Hostel Warden: 1480 posts
- Accountant: 740 posts
- Catering Assistant: 740 posts
- Chowkidar: 1480 posts
- Cook: 740 posts
- Counselor: 740 posts
- Driver: 740 posts
- Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts
- Gardener: 740 posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts
- Lab Attendant: 740 posts
- Mess Helper: 1480 posts
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts
- Sweeper: 2220 posts
Recruitment payscale
- Principal: Level 12 (Rs. 78800 – 209200/-)
- Vice-Principal: Level 10 (Rs. 56100-177500/-)
- Post Graduate Teachers (11 per EMRS, Total -8140): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)
- Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Level 7 Rs.44900 – 142400/-
- Art Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Music Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Physical Education Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Librarian: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400/-)
- Staff Nurse: Level-5 (Rs.29200-92300/-)
- Hostel Warden: Level-5 (Rs. 29200 - 92300/-)
- Accountant: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Catering Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
- Chowkidar: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)
- Cook: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)
- Counsellor: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Driver: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)
- Electrician-cum-Plumber: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)
- Gardener: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)
- Lab Attendant: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)
- Mess Helper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)
- Sweeper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)
Probation: All direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period will be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied with his/her performance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.
