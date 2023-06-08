EMRS Recruitment 2023: Official notification released for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

File photo

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 38,800 teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment notification is available on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Principal: 740 posts

Vice Principal: 740 posts

PGT: 8140 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts

TGT: 8880 posts

Art Teacher: 740 posts

Music Teacher: 740 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts

Librarian: 740 posts

Staff Nurse: 740 posts

Hostel Warden: 1480 posts

Accountant: 740 posts

Catering Assistant: 740 posts

Chowkidar: 1480 posts

Cook: 740 posts

Counselor: 740 posts

Driver: 740 posts

Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts

Gardener: 740 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts

Lab Attendant: 740 posts

Mess Helper: 1480 posts

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts

Sweeper: 2220 posts

Recruitment payscale

Principal: Level 12 (Rs. 78800 – 209200/-)

Vice-Principal: Level 10 (Rs. 56100-177500/-)

Post Graduate Teachers (11 per EMRS, Total -8140): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)

Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Level 7 Rs.44900 – 142400/-

Art Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Music Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Physical Education Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Librarian: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400/-)

Staff Nurse: Level-5 (Rs.29200-92300/-)

Hostel Warden: Level-5 (Rs. 29200 - 92300/-)

Accountant: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Catering Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)

Chowkidar: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)

Cook: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)

Counsellor: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Driver: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)

Electrician-cum-Plumber: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)

Gardener: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)

Lab Attendant: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)

Mess Helper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)

Senior Secretariat Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-)

Sweeper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-)

Probation: All direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period will be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied with his/her performance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

Official Notification