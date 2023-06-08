Search icon
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Official notification released for 38480 teaching, non teaching posts at emrs.tribal.gov.in

The recruitment notification is available on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 38,800 teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment notification is available on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

  • Principal: 740 posts
  • Vice Principal: 740 posts
  • PGT: 8140 posts
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 740 posts
  • TGT: 8880 posts
  • Art Teacher: 740 posts
  • Music Teacher: 740 posts
  • Physical Education Teacher: 1480 posts
  • Librarian: 740 posts
  • Staff Nurse: 740 posts
  • Hostel Warden: 1480 posts
  • Accountant: 740 posts
  • Catering Assistant: 740 posts
  • Chowkidar: 1480 posts
  • Cook: 740 posts
  • Counselor: 740 posts
  • Driver: 740 posts
  • Electrician-cum-Plumber: 740 posts
  • Gardener: 740 posts
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 1480 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 740 posts
  • Mess Helper: 1480 posts
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: 740 posts
  • Sweeper: 2220 posts

Recruitment payscale

  • Principal: Level 12 (Rs. 78800 – 209200/-)
  • Vice-Principal: Level 10 (Rs. 56100-177500/-)
  • Post Graduate Teachers (11 per EMRS, Total -8140): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100)
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) 
  • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Level 7 Rs.44900 – 142400/-
  • Art Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
  • Music Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) 
  • Physical Education Teacher: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
  • Librarian: Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400/-) 
  • Staff Nurse: Level-5 (Rs.29200-92300/-)
  • Hostel Warden: Level-5 (Rs. 29200 - 92300/-)
  • Accountant: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) 
  • Catering Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-) 
  • Chowkidar: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-) 
  • Cook: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-) 
  • Counsellor: Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) 
  • Driver: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-)
  • Electrician-cum-Plumber: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-) 
  • Gardener: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-) 
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200/-) 
  • Lab Attendant: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-) 
  • Mess Helper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-) 
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100/-) 
  • Sweeper: Level-1 (Rs.18000-56900/-) 

Probation: All direct recruit shall initially be appointed on probation. The probation period will be 2 years from the date of appointment, which may extend by another 2 years. Once the probation period is over, he/she will be eligible for confirmation of appointment if the appointing authority is satisfied with his/her performance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of EMRS.

