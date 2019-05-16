Headlines

Education

Eligibility for pharmacy degree reduced from 45% to pass marks

In order to fill vacant seats, minimum passing marks will now be required to get into degree pharmacy programme

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

The eligibility criteria for entry to degree pharmacy courses has been reduced from 45% to minimum passing marks in Class 12 boards. The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on Wednesday announced the changes made to the admission process for various courses.

While the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) reduced the criteria for admissions to degree pharmacy programme, the same for engineering has not been changed. A student who has scored 45% marks in Science theory subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) is eligible for admission to engineering.

Sharing more details about the same, GP Vadodaria, Secretary, ACPC said, "AICTE has reduced the eligibility for pharmacy degree courses from 45% to minimum passing marks. This is mainly to help more number of students get admission for nearly 5000 seats in the state. However, there has been no change in the eligibility criteria for engineering courses." There are 65-70 pharmacy colleges in the state and the admission process will from May 21.

Last year, Masters in Pharmacy has witnessed 67% of vacant seats after student confirmation. Of a total 1278 seats, while 773 had remained vacant after round 2. Sources said, "There was no point to reduce eligibility criteria for pharmacy as pharmacy sees a good trend. But the change is required in engineering courses. For nearly 61000 seats, nearly 32,000 had remained vacant last year. This year, only 38,848 students have cleared their HSC examination."

Architecture admission delayed by a month:

The admissions to Architecture courses will be delayed by a month, said an official of ACPC. This is due to the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) which is to be conducted twice from this year. As per the recent notification of NATA, only class 12 students with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics can appear for the exam to seek admission in a degree college of architecture. Last year, admission for architecture began on June 28 which is likely to be delayed. NATA was held on April 14 this year and will again be held on July 7.

Tuition-fee waiver for MBA/MCA:

The tuition fee waiver which was only given to those taking admission in engineering courses will now be implemented for MBA and MCA programmes.

RTE admissions: 87,773 students admitted:

With the first round of admissions concluding on Wednesday under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a total of 87,773 students were given admission out of 99,749 allotted. This is a great response, said an official from education department. The state government will be releasing the second round soon.

