EIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Management Trainee posts, know eligibility and how to apply

EIL recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive will fill 42 vacancies in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

Engineers India Limited is inviting applications for 42 Management Trainee (MTConstruction/ MT-Others) posts. The last date to apply for the EIL recruitment is March 14. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at engineersindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill 42 vacancies in the organisation.

EIL recruitment 2023: vacancy details 

Management Trainee: 42 posts

EIL recruitment 2023 Eligibility: Candidates must be Graduate Engineers or final-year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines as mentioned in the advertisement, who has appeared in the GATE-2023 examination.

EIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at engineersindia.com
  • Click on the career tab
  • Fill out the application form
  • upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.
