EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for managerial posts at engineersindia.com – Check salary, eligibility

Good news for those who wish to join the Public Sector Undertakings as the Engineers India Limited (EIL) is now welcoming applications for several Managerial positions.

All candidates who are interested in applying for the posts must check the official website – recruitment.eil.co.in. The website will provide all relevant details about eligibility and salary.

The registration process for EIL Recruitment started on February 2, 2022. Candidates must apply for desired positions before February 22, 2022.

Which vacancies are there?

Candidates can apply for the following vacancies in EIL:

Deputy General Manager - 2

Assistant General Manager - 1

Senior Manager

Manager

Who is eligible for EIL Recruitment 2022?

For the post of Deputy General Manager, candidates must have B.E./B. Tech/B. Sc. (Engg.) in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. They must also have minimum 19 years’ experience with major experience in PreCommissioning/ Commissioning/ Operation of Hydrocarbon Refinery/ Petrochemical plant.

Age Limit to apply for EIL Recruitment 2022

The Upper Age Limit for candidates is:

Deputy General Manager - 47

Assistant General Manager - 44

Senior Manager - 40

Manager – 36

What is the selection process?

Candidates will be selection via interviews, which are generally held at Delhi or via video conferencing.

All shortlisted candidates will be informed about the venue or mode of interview.

How to apply for EIL Recruitment 2022?

All candidates who are eligible can apply via the online registration system on the EIL website. Applicants have to visit the career link on the EIL website i.e. http://www.engineersindia.com.

All candidates are advised to retain a copy of the online application form(s) for future reference. Make sure you keep a physical copy of this at the time of personal interview (for an interview carried out via modes other than video conferencing).