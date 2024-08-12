Education

Educational qualifications of UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know their marks in different subjects

In 2015, Tina topped the UPSC exam on her first attempt, achieving a total of 1,063 marks in the Mains and Interview stages at just 22 years old.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has established a unique identity among people who follow her. When Tina became an IAS officer, her younger sister Ria Dabi was still in school. Following in Tina’s footsteps, Ria has also become an IAS officer. But do you know how educated each of the sisters is? If not, let me tell you today. Tina Dabi was academically inclined from a young age. She completed her early education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, scoring an impressive 93% in her 12th-grade exams, with a perfect score in Political Science. Tina then graduated from Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University, where she excelled in Political Science. After graduation, she began preparing for the UPSC exam. In 2015, Tina topped the UPSC exam on her first attempt, achieving a total of 1,063 marks in the Mains and Interview stages at just 22 years old. As for Ria Dabi, she also completed her early education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi. Like her elder sister Tina, Ria pursued a BA in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University.

