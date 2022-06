UPSC IFS Result 2022 | Photo: Official Website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 at the official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 108 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS Result 2022 by clicking here.

UPSC IFS Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website upsconline.in

On the homepage, click on “Final Results” tab

Click on IFS Main 2021 result link under “Examination Final Results”

The result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

