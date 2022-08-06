Search icon
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC recruitment 2022 is looking for candidates to fill 611 posts of Medical Officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

UPPSC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for 611 posts of Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till September 5.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”
  • Click on “Apply” button
  • Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

