UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 600 medical officer posts, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is looking for candidates to hire for 611 posts of Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till September 5.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Click on “Apply” button

Register, fill in the required details and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

