SBI, CISF, UPSC, other government jobs this week: List of vacancies to apply, websites, important details

Headlines

Pallavi Joshi reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's negative criticism about The Kashmir Files, says 'I would recommend him...'

'He is a champion': Matthew Hayden's blistering take on Babar vs Kohli debate ahead of Asia Cup 2023 final

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad, Nashik to meet farmers

Lakshya Lalwani drops major spoiler, narrates debut film Kill's entire story in interview, netizens say 'You are a...'

Dr. Arvinder Singh Honored in British Parliament: Meet The Influencer Elevating India's Stature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again? Here’s what we know

‘Look, who's is talking’: Congress hits back at PM Modi over his 'ghamandiya alliance' remark

Pallavi Joshi reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's negative criticism about The Kashmir Files, says 'I would recommend him...'

8 superfoods for calcium deficiency 

10 foods that are easy to digest

10 dangerous side effects of too much protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again? Here’s what we know

Pallavi Joshi reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's negative criticism about The Kashmir Files, says 'I would recommend him...'

Lakshya Lalwani drops major spoiler, narrates debut film Kill's entire story in interview, netizens say 'You are a...'

HomeEducation

Education

SBI, CISF, UPSC, other government jobs this week: List of vacancies to apply, websites, important details

From SBI to UPSC, check here a list of top government jobs that you can apply for this week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This week is going to be big for those who are looking for jobs. From SBI to UPSC we have compiled a list of top government job recruitments that candidates can apply for in this week. Check below the list of government jobs and the various posts they have open

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official website-- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is till December 22. This ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill as many as 287 vacant posts. 

  • Name of Post: Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler posts.
  • Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  • Deadline: December 22, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022

Various posts of senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist, and others are vacant in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 15. A total of 43 candidates will be hired in the organisation. 

  • Name of Post: Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist
  • Official Website: upsconline.nic.in
  • Deadline: December 15, 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting Indian citizens to fill the temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. A total of 787 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

  • Name of Post: Apprentice
  • Official Website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
  • Deadline: December 17, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis. The application process is underway at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 12. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. 

  • Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer
  • Official Website: sbi.co.in
  • Deadline: December 12, 2022

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has 2521 vacancies for the Apprentice post. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates will be hired in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL. The last date to submit the application form is December 17.

  • Name of Post: Apprentice
  • Official Website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
  • Deadline: December 17, 2022

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Apple Watch Ultra gets over Rs 28000 off after launch of new model, check details

    Hello, UPI: A deep dive into voice-based payments, everything you need to know

    Ibrahim Ali Khan says 'piche pade rehte ho' after seeing paps outside gym in viral video: Watch

    Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

    What Avinash Malladhi has to say about future of the marriage between organisations and ERP systems

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

    Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

    Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

    Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE