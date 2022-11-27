SBI, CISF, UPSC, other government jobs this week: List of vacancies to apply, websites, important details

From SBI to UPSC, check here a list of top government jobs that you can apply for this week.

This week is going to be big for those who are looking for jobs. From SBI to UPSC we have compiled a list of top government job recruitments that candidates can apply for in this week. Check below the list of government jobs and the various posts they have open

ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official website-- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is till December 22. This ITBP Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill as many as 287 vacant posts.

Name of Post: Tailor, Gardener, Cobbler posts.

Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Deadline: December 22, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022

Various posts of senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist, and others are vacant in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 15. A total of 43 candidates will be hired in the organisation.

Name of Post: Senior Scientific Assistant, Junior Mining Geologist

Official Website: upsconline.nic.in

Deadline: December 15, 2022

CISF Recruitment 2022

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting Indian citizens to fill the temporary posts of Constable/Tradesmen in the Central Industrial Security Force. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. A total of 787 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of Post: Apprentice

Official Website: wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Deadline: December 17, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis. The application process is underway at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 12. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

Name of Post: Specialist Cadre Officer

Official Website: sbi.co.in

Deadline: December 12, 2022

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

The Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway (WCR) has 2521 vacancies for the Apprentice post. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates will be hired in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL. The last date to submit the application form is December 17.