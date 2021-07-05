Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to launch NIPUN Bharat shortly

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will launch the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) today (July 5). NIPUN Bharat will be launched virtually that will have a video, anthem and some guidelines related to the initiative NIPUN Bharat from 12 noon to 1 pm. The Education Minister made this announcement recently about the launch.

The initiative is being launched as a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.

Taking to Twitter Ministry of Education tweeted, “Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Education, Government of India will be launching ‘National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)’ as a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy,”

A short video, anthem and implementation guidelines on NIPUN Bharat will also be launched during this programme. Senior officers from the school education department from all states and UTs, senior officials of the department and heads of institutions will also attend the event.

An official statement about NIPUN Bharat said, "NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha."

The objective of the Nipun Bharat program is to provide an accessible environment for basic education and numerical knowledge. Along with this, efforts will be made to ensure that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.