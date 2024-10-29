Choosing the right course after completing 12th grade is important for future career prospects. Enrolling in a course that lacks relevance can render one's education ineffective.

Securing admission to the right college or course for higher education after completing the 12th grade can be challenging. Seeking advice from a career counselor is highly recommended. With rapid advancements in technology, the landscape of career options, courses, and the job market is evolving. Many courses are experiencing a decline in demand, and it is anticipated that some may become obsolete in the near future.

Choosing the right course after completing 12th grade is important for future career prospects. Enrolling in a course that lacks relevance can render one's education ineffective. With the rising costs of education, many individuals struggle to afford tuition fees. In this context, it is essential to avoid jeopardizing one's future by selecting an unsuitable course. Here are some courses that are expected to lose demand entirely in the coming years.

Courses such as History, Political Science, and Sociology were once highly sought after, forming the foundation of the Arts stream. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable decline in enrollment for these subjects. While they provide valuable theoretical knowledge, their practical relevance in the job market is diminishing. Students are advised to consider future career prospects before choosing to pursue these courses in the Arts stream.

Science and Math remain popular fields of study, offering numerous job opportunities. However, certain courses within these streams are starting to lose their appeal. For instance, securing a job in areas like Geology or Mathematical Statistics has become increasingly challenging, with professionals in these fields struggling to find employment. If students lack expertise or interest in pursuing further research in these subjects, it is advisable not to invest time in studying them during college.

Meanwhile, Engineering offers a wide array of study and job opportunities; however, the field has undergone significant advancements recently. With technological updates, many traditional engineering courses are becoming less relevant. As a result, securing employment in older specializations such as plastic engineering or paper technology is becoming increasingly difficult. Additionally, the demand for professionals in print technology has declined. It is advisable for students to focus on more contemporary areas of engineering, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).