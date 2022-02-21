ECL Recruitment 2022: Bumper applications invited for Mining Sirdar post - Check Salary, Eligibility

While the Coal India Corporation has invited applications for managerial positions, its subsidiary, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) also involved in coal mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand has invited applications for the posts of Mining Sirdar.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of ECL - easterncoal.gov.in.

A total of 313 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive and the last date of submission of the applications is March 10, 2022.

Total vacancies available for Mining Sirdar are 313 that are further divided into categories:

- General: 127 posts

- EWS: 30 posts

- OBC: 83 posts

- SC: 46 posts

- ST: 23 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates must have a class 12 pass certificate or a valid Mining Sirdarship certificate of competency from DGMS or a valid gas testing certificate and valid first-aid certificate.

- A diploma or a degree in Mining Engineering.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 31,852.56 per month.

Interested candidates can apply by submitting their applications online at easterncoal.gov.in before March 10.