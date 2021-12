ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 300 posts – Check salary, last date

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications for 300 Technical Officer vacancies on a contract basis. The last date to apply is December 21, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ecil.co.in.

ECIL Technical Officer Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Technical Officer

No. of Vacancy: 300

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: Category wise Details

UR: 136

EWS: 15

OBC: 77

SC: 50

ST: 22

Total: 300

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electrical Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/ University.

Age Limit: 30 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ecil.co.in on or before December 21, 2021.

Job Location: Hyderabad (Telangana)

Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit.

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for online application submission: December 21, 2021

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: upcareers.in/ ECIL